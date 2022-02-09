Maris Racal and Rico Blanco on driving lessons and road trips



CEBU, Philippines—Maris Racal has finally released a vlog on her YouTube channel with boyfriend Rico Blanco.

The 23-year-old actress uploaded a video of her relearning how to drive a car with Blanco as her teacher.

The video drew positive comments as to how patient and calm Rico is all throughout the driving lessons.

Racal shared on the video that she already knew how to drive herself to work before and that she only needs a refresher from Blanco.

Aside from the driving lessons, the couple also had asked and answered questions from each other.

Rico asked Racal what she thinks about road trips.

“Type ko sya. Sobrang love ko ‘yong road trips. Like us.. nakailang road trips na din tayo. Marami tayong napapag-usapan..I love the part when walang signal, kasi hindi ako nagpho-phone. That’s what you don’t like about it,” Racal told Rico.

Blanco, for his part, admitted he really loves places that don’t have network signals.

Racal and Blanco first sparked dating rumors after the actress greeted the former Rivermaya frontman on his birthday. Racal later confirmed their relationship at a virtual media conference last year. /rcg

