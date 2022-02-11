AppleOne Medical Group solidifies healthcare imprint across VisMin

A New Chapter for VisayasMed Hospital Cebu

For the past year and a half, the hospital has been experiencing a few significant changes – first, in terms of overall capacity expansion. Some important highlights include the addition of 36 new private rooms in order to accommodate more inpatients, an expanded hemodialysis facility, and newly renovated operating theaters (OR) along with the addition of 2 new ones. New Patient Wards (both Pediatric and General Ward) are currently being developed and will be opening soon, as well as, new Doctors Clinics, which will now be located at the brand new AppleOne Medical Arts Building.

The AppleOne Medical Arts Building, currently being developed, will be the premier health and wellness facility that will feature physician’s clinics and doctor’s offices, specialized diagnostics centers, medical laboratories, and commercial retail spaces, all of which will further complement the hospital and complete the integrated healthcare experience.

Second, in terms of capabilities enhancement, which is primarily driven by the inclusion of better, more updated, and modern equipment/machines to aid in the skills of the doctors.

Most notable to mention is the Laparoscopic machine (MIS), which allows for various minimally invasive surgeries, the 384-slice CT Scan, Ultrasound for General and OB, and the Hemodialysis machines, which will all enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities.

These are just a few of the many significant improvements in equipment that have recently been added, allowing for more competitive and quality services, comparable to the top hospitals in the region. And third, in terms of improving service standards to better solidify the hospital and patient experience, with a focus on implementing different values-based programs along with a complete rebrand of the hospital.

The rebrand, symbolic of the new leadership of AMG and a somewhat rebirth for the hospital, is an effort to offer both internal (healthcare practitioners and medical staff) and external (patients and clients) stakeholders an entirely new experience; one that is anchored on providing better healthcare through competent and compassionate services.

VisayasMed Hospital Cebu, formerly VCMC, was made official last December 2021, through a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held in the outdoor of the hospital, which was participated by employees, doctors, medical staff, and the executive team. Through the event, Mr. Jun Amistoso had revealed the new logo, hospital name, vision-mission, and offered a glimpse of the complete renovation design plans for VisayasMed. A truly significant and memorable way to end the year, and welcome an exciting new chapter for the hospital.

AMG Expands Its Healthcare Mission in VisMin

Apart from the modernization efforts and rebrand of VisayasMed, AMG had also acquired 2 other hospitals outside of Cebu in the same year. A strategic direction and intrinsic move to expand its healthcare imprint across the VisMin area, and serve its communities with better healthcare facilities and experiences.

On December 28, 2021, United Shalom Hospital (USH), formerly Bethany Hospital, opened its doors to Tacloban in Eastern Visayas, the second hospital under AMG’s wing.

Initially, on its first run or soft opening for the public, USH has been offering diagnostics and inpatient services, as it continues to enhance its facilities and prepare to better serve the market, specifically the Leyte-Samar areas.

Currently, a Level 1 hospital with a 100-bed capacity, United Shalom Hospital features newly built facilities with 2 operating theaters, a delivery room, a level 2 accredited laboratory, dialysis, imaging (X-ray), a dedicated pharmacy, and 80 affiliated doctors to help champion the mission of the hospital. The goal for the coming year is to transition to a level 2 hospital with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity, in order to better serve the growing needs of the market during these unprecedented times.