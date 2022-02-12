Larrazabal gets House commendation for World Marathon Challenge feat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Accomplished marathoner and renowned eye surgeon, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, is very grateful for the commendation he received from the House of Representatives for becoming the first Filipino to finish the World Marathon Challenge in 2020.

In a statement Larrazabal III provided to CDN, he said that he was very grateful to everyone who believed in him.

“In my years of running, this milestone has changed my worldview. Through the lens of perseverance, hard work, and dedication, dreams do come true. Through focus and passion, all things are possible. And by besting oneself from thinking that you couldn’t at the time of difficulty, the mind and heart will know you could. I did, and so do you,” said Yong who is also an active organizer of running events in Cebu through the Run For Sight Foundation.

“It has been two years, but I will always be grateful to everyone who believed in me. So this commendation is not mine alone. I share this with my family, friends, and supporters who helped me achieve my goal and with my beloved Cebu,” he said.

Larrazabal III, who is Cebu Doctors’ Group of Hospitals president and chairman of the board, is the first Filipino to complete such a grueling marathon event. On top of that, he finished 12th overall.

The World Marathon Challenge started in Novo, Antarctica; Cape Town in Africa; Perth, Australia; Dubai in Asia; Madrid, Spain for the Europe continent; Brazil for South America and finished in Miami for the North America continent.

Larrazabal crossed the finish line in Antarctica in six hours, 44 minutes and 47 seconds (6:44:47). He finished the Africa leg at 4:33:18, Australia in 4:13:02, Asia in 4:27:50, Europe in 4:26:58, South America in 4:23:29 and North America in 4:06:30 where he finished fourth place.

Fellow Cebuano and Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco, who is a fellow athlete, sponsored the commendation billed ‘House Resolution No. 203.’

The resolution was officially adopted by Congress in August last year and was signed by Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco and House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza.

RELATED STORIES

Larrazabal conquers Mt. Everest of marathon

The amazing Yong Larrazabal

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy