Filipino Martial Arts is ITF 2022 opening feature

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Central Visayas- based Filipino Martial Arts (FMA) group performs live at the opening of the International Travel Festival (ITF) 2022 at the Ayala Center Cebu on Friday, February 18, 2022.

FMA7, a brand the Department of Tourism – Central Visayas (DOT7) Regional Office developed for the program, showcases fight and self-defense choreography routine at the ITF 2022.

The Filipino martial arts culture has steadily grown over the years. Aficionados in the Philippines and abroad look to Cebu and Central Visayas as a training hub for FMA.

According to Regional Director Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, the DOT7 has been promoting the martial arts sector for both practitioners and tourists for the past four years. Interest in Filipino combat sports has since increased.

Central Visayas has hosted international training camps in its primary destinations in Mactan, Bantayan, the Camotes Islands in Cebu, Panglao, Bohol and San Juan, Siquijor.

FMA encompasses a number of fighting disciplines using the hands, rattan rods, and poles. It is dominated by the Philippine National Martial Art and Sport arnis, which is known by various names – kali, eskrima, and garrote, among them.

FMA7’s ITF feature will be done by the Cacoy Cañete Doce Pares Worldwide club to be led by its Senior Instructor, the multi-awarded Miko Cañete.

Other products in the region like food, farm, weddings, pilgrimages, motor tourism, and Cebu bars and restaurants at night, and others will be highlighted in upcoming events and activities soon.

The ITF is the country’s biggest travel convention. Returning for its seventh run after a two-year pandemic-induced absence, it is a promising restart for an industry struggling to recover from the challenges brought by the CoViD pandemic and Super Typhoon Odette.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel agencies, booking platforms, insurance providers, and other industry stakeholders are participating in the fair. As with previous runs, visitors are looking forward to huge discounts on bookings, promotional offers, and innovative giveaways.

ITF 2022, running from February 18-20, 2022, is presented by MyEventology Co. The DOT-Central Visayas Office and the Tourism and Promotions Board Philippines are co-presenters. Turkish Airlines is the event’s major sponsor. | PR

