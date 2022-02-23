Muyco-Romano tandem tops 15th Bayawan MTB Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Cool Cycle’s Jwyn Muyco and Lyarn Romano ruled last Sunday’s 15th Bayawan MTB Challenge in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

The 22-year old Muyco of Bago City and 17-year old Romano of Bindoy Town topped the women’s 2-man tandem full epic race category that covered 100-kilometers of off-road racing.

Team Cool Cycle’s owner Jose Angelo Cosas shared with CDN Digital about his team’s major win.

According to Cosas, he is very delighted with his cyclists’ performance during the grueling race and he feels very optimistic that they will win more titles in the coming months.

“Our team was formed in November 2017, we’re already very active in cycling and triathlon. Kani sila nga tandem gyud ni Muyco ug Romano, sige na ni sila ug kadaog last year bisan naay pandemic, karon nakadaog na gyud sila ug mas dako ug mas lisud nga race,” said Cosas.

Trailing behind the winning tandem were Janree Rubrico Dacles and Athena Taschcuh Sonota, and Bea Marie Litonjua and Mechaela Veloso.

“We are very proud of them for winning the title. Our team supported them with the registration, accommodation, and other expenses para sa ilahang mga races apilan. Dako kaayo ni nga achievement para nila considering they were discovered in backyard races diri sa Negros,” added Cosas who is an XTerra Offroad Triathlon finisher here in Cebu.

Cosas revealed that his team is aiming to develop and discover more talents like Muyco and Romano in Negros who can represent the team in major races, particularly races in Cebu.

Team Cool Cycles isn’t new to Cebu’s competitive cycling scene after its elite cyclists Edwin Nacario Jr. and Leopoldo Japitana ruled the Cebu Epic 2019, a cross country marathon mountain bike race held in Toledo City, southwest Cebu.

“Ang akong team gyud, diri mi naka focus sa mountain bike and kani pud ang naay pinakadaghan nga races diri sa Negros. Daghan kaayo ug potential cyclists. Naa sad mi 16-year old triathlete nga gusto namo pa apilon ug race para makita ang potential. Before sa pandemic, sige mi ug apil mga races sa Cebu, and hopefully makabalik nami dinha,” added Cosas.

He is planning to enlist Muyco and Romano in this year’s 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross country) and Downhill Championships in Danao City with the hopes of bringing these two talented cyclists to the national team.

He also revealed that his team’s schedule is packed with various races. They are going to compete in mountain bike races in Pasi, Iloilo, Canlaon, and a UCI sanctioned race in Sibulan. /rcg

