P24.9M drainage project along Mango Avenue breaks ground 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—‘Mango float’ no more.

Flooding in the famous Mango Avenue, now called General Maxilom Avenue, is expected to be addressed as bigger drainage system will be constructed on both sides of the road with an allocation of P24.9 million.

The street gained the moniker, “Mango Float” in October 2020, when heavy rains caused major flooding in the area and even took the life of a minor.

Since then, the city government has been working on solving the drainage problem in the area, especially with regards to the fall out of water to the nearby Lahug River.

“Actually it’s really long overdue. Kanang

sapa atbang sa St. Theresa’s College, natukuran nang Horizon 101, nigamay ang drainage. Ang outfall niya, gamay ang existing sa likod, mao na moback flow diha ang baha moabot sa Mango Avenue unya ang tendency, magflooding,” said Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for infrastructure for the Cebu City Council.

Guardo said that the new drainage system to be installed will be big enough for people to stand in.

This ensures that it can hold more than twice its current capacity.

The project also aims to widen the fall out or exit of the drainage system to the Lahug River so there will be no back flow into Mango Avenue.

Guardo said many establishments in the area have complained of heavy flooding during the rainy season.

The project, which should be completed in less than a year, is expected to fix the flooding issue.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) will be implementing the P24.9 million project.

Aside from General Maxilom Avenue, the city will also widen Ranudo Street in Barangay Cogon Ramos and install 3×3 meter culverts on each side of the road.

Guardo said this is part of the ongoing drainage improvement projects in the city.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City gets proposals for P80B powerplant, subterranean utility tunnels

Photo editor gives us a glimpse of Cebu City with no tangled wires

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy