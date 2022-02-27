Jed Madela’s Tiktok video sending good vibes on the internet
CEBU CITY, Philippines—With over 2.3 million views on his Tiktok account, Jed Madela is spreading good vibes with this Tiktok entry Saturday, February 26.
The Tawag Ng Tanghalan judge and world champion joined in the fun with one of the Philippines’ top content creators, Davao Conyo.
Davao Conyo posted a video on Tiktok with the text that reads, “Yung nagsimba ka tapos biglang may tumabi na TNT hurado.”
To everyone’s surprise and delight Jed did a duet on the video and has gotten everyone laughing.
“#duet with @davaoconyo Narinig ka ni Lord. 🙏🏻,” he captioned the video.
Jed Madela and Davao Conyo Tiktok
Todo na gyud! WATCH: Unsa kahay buhaton mimo kun imong maka duet si Jed Modela?Davao Conyo shares his “duet video” with the Tawag ng Tanghalan judge and world champion and this hilarious video is making netizens laugh! Oh diba dapat todo na gyud dayon! Make or break na ni! Happy Sunday, Siloys! 🎥: :Jed Madela/Tiktok via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital
Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, February 26, 2022
Davao Conyo was quick to comment on Jed’s post and said, “😂😂😂 sorry na agad sir Jed! Sinure ko na walang gong.”
If you have the chance to shine give it your all, right?
