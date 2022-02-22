Joshua Garcia’s sizzling Tiktok dance cover of Sin City

CEBU, Philipines—Once again, Joshua Garcia has taken the Tiktok world by storm.

Joshua uploaded a new TikTok dance cover on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

He made his own version of the song Sin City by American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and record producer Chrishan Dotson.

Watch it here: Angels like.. YOU 🖤 by Joshua Garcia

Joshua can be seen wearing his infectious smile in a plain black shirt. The Tiktok video was recorded inside a room.

The video on his Tiktok page has over 8.9 million views as of this writing.

Joshua has a total of not more than six video uploads on his Tiktok page. Each video has already reached more than millions of viewers.

Previously, Joshua garnered various reactions from the online community for his charming and “pogi” videos on Tiktok. /rcg

RELATED ARTICLES

Let’s take a trip down Joshua Garcia’s Tiktok videos

Joshua Garcia treats fans with Valentine’s Day harana