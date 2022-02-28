Have your dream weekday escape at Club Serena Resort

Are you feeling the need for a weekday escape? Club Serena has you covered with a great room-only promo.

Go on a dream getaway with flexible arrangements on rooms, length of stay, and recreation for as low as Php 3,500 per room night for two (2) and a 15% discount on Food and Beverage, except breakfast.

Club Serena Resort presents a host of offers for you to recharge, refresh, and rejuvenate, it offers active pursuits above and under the waters of the Philippines’ largest marine protected area, the Kipot ng Tañon or Tañon Strait.

The resort holds an array of standard and premium rooms, two swimming pools, and an all-day dining restaurant with a range of international and Filipino cuisine. Conversely, Moalboal was a top pick of foreign travelers when the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving area by the Marine Diving Awards 2020.

Unwind, let loose, and rediscover yourself. Make a booking today: call 0917-872-6367 or email [email protected]

To know more about Club Serena Resort, head over to www.clubserenaresort.com or Club Serena Resort on facebook.