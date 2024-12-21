Sinulog 2025: Exclusive rates at Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Dive into the heart of Cebu’s grandest festival while enjoying unmatched comfort and convenience at Bayfront Hotel Cebu. Whether you’re reveling in the vibrant street parades or seeking a quiet escape from the lively crowd, our special Sinulog room rates for North Reclamation and Capitol Site are crafted to make your stay unforgettable. From cozy retreats to spacious family rooms, discover accommodations that perfectly complement the joy and energy of Sinulog 2025.

Book your Sinulog stay at Bayfront Hotel Cebu today and enjoy a memorable and comfortable experience during one of Cebu’s most exciting festivals. We look forward to welcoming you!

Get ready for an unforgettable Sinulog experience at Bayfront Hotel Cebu, with exclusive room rates for both our North Reclamation and Capitol Site branches. We offer the perfect accommodation for your stay. From January 17–19, 2025, enjoy our special Sinulog rates and make the most of this exciting season in Cebu.

Sinulog Room Rates at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation

Superior Room: Php 5,100 per night (with breakfast for 2)

Deluxe Room: Php 5,600 per night (with breakfast for 2)

Suite Room: Php 8,700 per night (with breakfast for 2)

If you’re staying at our North Reclamation branch, indulge in our cozy and well-appointed rooms that promise comfort and convenience. From the affordable Superior Room to the spacious and luxurious Suite Room, each option comes with a complimentary breakfast for two to start your day right. Whether you’re here to immerse yourself in Sinulog or simply unwind, these rooms offer the ideal retreat.

Sinulog Room Rates at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site

Classic Room: Php 4,800 per night (with breakfast for 2)

Studio Executive: Php 5,700 per night (with breakfast for 2)

Premiere Family: Php 7,200 per night (with breakfast for 4)

For guests staying at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, we offer equally attractive room rates. From the cozy Classic Room to the spacious Premiere Family Room, each accommodation is perfect for your Sinulog stay. The Premiere Family Room, ideal for families or groups, includes breakfast for up to four people. No matter which room you choose, you’re guaranteed a restful and enjoyable stay.

Stay Period and Payment Terms

Our Sinulog rates are available for a limited time only from January 17 to 19, 2025. Please note that full payment is required upon booking to secure your reservation. These exclusive rates provide the perfect base for you to experience the vibrant Sinulog Festival while enjoying the comforts of a cozy hotel.

How to Book

To make your reservation or for more information, please contact us directly:

