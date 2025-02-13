Bayfront Hotel Cebu invites you to an unforgettable staycation experience at Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2025

A cozy, stylish getaway right in the heart of Cebu, where comfort meets convenience, and every stay feels like home. Sounds like a dream? Bayfront Hotel Cebu is here to make it a reality! We’re bringing our best staycation deals and exclusive perks to the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2025 (CTCI)—and you won’t want to miss out!

Whether it’s a romantic escape, a fun-filled family getaway, or a seamless business trip—Bayfront Hotel Cebu has tailored offers just for you.

Join us from February 14 to 16, 2025, at Booth 49, near Pull and Bear at Ayala Center Cebu, and let’s turn your travel dreams into plans with amazing discounts and exciting surprises.

If you’ve been longing for a well-deserved break—whether it’s a romantic escape, a fun-filled family getaway, or a seamless business trip—Bayfront Hotel Cebu has tailored offers just for you. And the best part? These exclusive deals are available only at Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2025—so grab them while you can!

Why Drop by Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s Booth?

Unbeatable Staycation Discounts – Snag special rates and packages designed to make your stay extra memorable.

Exciting Freebies & Surprises – Who doesn’t love a good giveaway? Stop by and see what’s in store for you!

Personalized Travel Tips – Our friendly team will be there to help you find the perfect package for your next Cebu visit.

We’d love to see you there and help you plan your next perfect getaway. Mark your calendars, swing by Booth 49, and let’s talk about your dream staycation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu!