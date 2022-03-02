93-1 public consultations begins anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has finally reached out to the over 5,000 homeowners in 11 barangays affected by the 93-1 land swap deal.

In a statement, Councilor Raymond Garcia, the chairperson for the committee on the housing of the City Council, said that they conducted the consultations on March 2, 2022.

Representatives of the homeowners aired their concerns to Garcia and the local housing board on their woes over the still unimplemented land swap deal between the Cebu City Government and the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

“Lawom ni nga hisgutanan kay sa dugay nga mga katuigan human sa termino sa akong amahan, si kanhi mayor, Alvin Garcia, wala na address sa kagamhanan ang issue sa 93-1,” Garcia said.

“Beyond the land swap agreement sa Province of Cebu, nga daghan sab og challenges, ang mas dako nga trabaho — creating the framework that would govern the use of the property for housing purposes — was largely ignored,” he added.

The councilor said that these framework must be focused in the ongoing negotiations.

Garcia said that following the marathon meetings for the 93-1 land swap deal, he expects the deal will be hastened especially since Mayor Michael Rama has set a deadline of March 25 to wrap up the negotiations.

The public consultation was in response to the appeal of the beneficiaries on Charter Day when they conducted a silent protest during the celebrations.

They appealed that the land swap will be implemented because they want to call their homes their own.

