Heart Evangelista: ‘Do anything you want as long as wala kang tinatapakan’
CEBU, Philippines — Fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista talked about expressing individuality on her Instagram reel.
In the video, the fashion icon answered some unsolicited statements and questions like “Ang arte niya”, “Bakit ba siya laging nakabihis?”, “Ano bang pinaglalaban niya?”, and “My Goodness, ang arte naman nito.”
With fashion and grace, she said, “All I can say is don’t listen. You do you and you be you. Express your individuality in every way possible.”
The fashion icon encouraged her followers to “do anything you want as long as wala kang tinatapakan.”
As for her, she loves painting and dressing up for fashion.
“Learn to live life to the fullest. YOLO. Just be yourself and let go. Dress the way you want to.
At the end of the day, what’s important is you live your life to the fullest. Life is a party!” she added.
Evangelista went back to Paris for the Dior fashion show.
Last month, Evangelista went viral with her head-turner outfit at the Paris Fashion Week.
