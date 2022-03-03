Cebu City Health expects rise in adolescent, kids vax as F2F classes return

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) is expecting an increase in vaccinees for adolescents and minors in the coming weeks.

This came after the announcement that at least 13 elementary and high schools in the city will be returning to face-to-face (F2F) classes by August or September.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said they expect more parents to have their children vaccinated so that they will be ready and safe for F2F classes.

“Nagexpect ta nga modaghan na gyod nang mga bata nga bakunahan kay ig balik mas maayo man nga safe sila ig face to face,” he said.

The City Health is hoping that more doses will arrive for the kids aged 5 to 11 years so the pupils can get the jabs before the new school year.

There is no problem for adolescents since their vaccine dosage is similar to adults, and the city has an abundance of adult vaccines.

However, vaccines for kids have a different dosage and so the city is dependent on the available doses the Department of Health (DOH) allocates to the city.

Recently, the vaccination for kids has been stopped because of the lack of doses. CHD expects more doses to come in the coming weeks.

Ibones said they are also mulling to set up pop-up vaccination sites at schools holding F2F classes before the new school year begins so that students can be vaccinated.

It may be more difficult for kids because of the specifications for vaccination sites catering to children, but for adolescents, the pop-up sites are a possibility.

The CHD urges parents to get their children vaccinated before F2F starts because it may be difficult to monitor their behavior in school.

Kids and adolescents may have a harder time following health precautions due to their age or simply because of their natural need to socialize.

“Proven man nga ang vaccines makaprevent og severe form sa COVID so mas maayo gyod nga ig skwela sa atong mga bata, bakunado sila,” said Ibones. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City targets to inoculate 500 kids daily

LGUs told: Start masterlisting children ages 12-17 for COVID vaccines

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy