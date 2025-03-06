Luzon grid logs 1st yellow alert status in 2025 – NGCP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued its first yellow alert for the Luzon grid this year, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, due to insufficient operating margin amid rising temperature.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the highest heat index in Luzon reached 42°C in Echague, Isabela, and Baler, Aurora.

The NGCP recorded peak demand at 11,829 megawatts (MW), with an available capacity of 12,488 MW, leaving a slim operating margin of 659 MW.

The situation was aggravated by forced outages and derated power plants.

“Eight plants have been on forced outage since February, and four other power plants out since 2024; while 16 are running on derated capacities, for a total of 3,362.3 MW unavailable to the grid,” the NGCP said.

The Department of Energy forecasted that peak demand in the Luzon grid this year is at 14,769 MW higher than the actual peak demand of the 14,016 MW recorded on April 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, both Visayas and Mindanao grids are in normal operation, NGCP said. (PNA)

