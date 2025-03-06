cdn mobile

Luzon grid logs 1st yellow alert status in 2025 – NGCP

By: Kris Crismundo - Philippine News Agency March 06,2025 - 11:55 AM

Luzon grid has gotten a yellow alert status for the first time this year. | NGCP via PNA

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued its first yellow alert for the Luzon grid this year, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, due to insufficient operating margin amid rising temperature.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the highest heat index in Luzon reached 42°C in Echague, Isabela, and Baler, Aurora.

READ:

Heat index hits ‘danger’ levels in 5 Luzon areas

High heat index: Manila suspends face-to-face classes

What is heat index?

The NGCP recorded peak demand at 11,829 megawatts (MW), with an available capacity of 12,488 MW, leaving a slim operating margin of 659 MW.

The situation was aggravated by forced outages and derated power plants.

“Eight plants have been on forced outage since February, and four other power plants out since 2024; while 16 are running on derated capacities, for a total of 3,362.3 MW unavailable to the grid,” the NGCP said.

The Department of Energy forecasted that peak demand in the Luzon grid this year is at 14,769 MW higher than the actual peak demand of the 14,016 MW recorded on April 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, both Visayas and Mindanao grids are in normal operation, NGCP said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Luzon, NGCP, yellow alert
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.