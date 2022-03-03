CCTO logs 6,273 traffic violators for February
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The legal section of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has recorded 6,273 traffic violators for February.
Their cases are mostly related to violations of traffic rules, no license, and no vehicle registration.
The drivers have been cited for the violations while some units have been impounded.
Drivers must pay a penalty of up to P1,000 while a storage fee needs to be paid for claiming impounded vehicles.
The CCTO has also impounded 244 motorcycles, 3 tricycles 5 private vehicles, a trailer truck, 2 Public Utility Jeepneys, and a bus.
Meanwhile, the traffic agency reminds stakeholders about the extension of the deadline for registration renewal which will end on March 31.
For the license renewal deadline the schedule is as follows:
January 2022 will only be until March 31, 2022
February 2022 will only be until April 30, 2022
March 2022 will only be until May 31, 2022. / rcg
