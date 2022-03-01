Damaged traffic lights, infrastructure contribute to heavy traffic in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City has been experiencing heavy traffic in most of its major thoroughfares ever since the city government decided to lift COVID-19 restrictions in late February.

But Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) spokesperson Paul Gotiong said that aside from the eased restrictions, damaged traffic lights and other road infrastructure due to Super Typhoon Odette also contribute to traffic congestion in the city.

“So far, daghan pa ang congested sa traffic, sukad pana sa una na wala pa na lift ang curfew. Lisod pa ang communication kay utility is trying to rebuild sa ilang networks kay daghan naputol na wires.” Gotiong said.

(So far, there are a lot of traffic congestion, even before, when the curfew [restrictions] wasn’t lifted. Communication is still difficult because utility is trying to rebuild its networks [damaged by Odette] since there are still a lot of wires that are cut.)

Gotiong said the city is still working on the turnover of new traffic lights as cables and wires needed to connect them to command centers have yet to be repaired or ‘fully restored’.

On the other hand, the city hopes to improve traffic situation as soon as possible, especially as the country welcomes Fire Prevention Month this March.

CCTO appeals to all drivers to follow basic street laws as to not obstruct the flow of traffic, especially during fire alarms.

“Pasenya lang ta gamay…manawagan mi sa tanan (drivers) if possible we park in designated parking [areas] and not park [anywhere] kay it can also be a cause of traffic congestion at the same time if naay emergencies maglisod sad atong mga bumbero,” said Gotiong.

(We need a little patience… we call on all drivers, if ppssible we park in designated parking areas and not just park anywhere because it can also be a cause of traffic congestion at the same time, if there are emergencies, out fire trucks will have a difficult time.)

