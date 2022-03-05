Baltie shows how mom, Isabelle Daza, takes his photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How hard can it be to take a child’s photo?

A lot of parents, and even some aunties and uncles find it very challenge to take a perfect photo of their kids at home. And many of us will surely relate to this.

But what happens if your children would start to role-play and make you see what you do just to capture those beautiful shots?

In a Instagram video, celebrity mom, Isabelle Daza, shares a clip showing her son, Baltie Semblat’s reenactment of what she would normally do while trying to take a photo of him.

Baltie, 3, can be heard saying, “smile, smile, smile,” and mentioning some of the “bribes” that his mom would offer just to capture that picture-perfect moment.

Isabelle shared that she was the one who convinced Baltie to recreate what she does during their photo shoots at home and to her and everyone’s surprise, Baltie did it very well and in a very cute way.

Isabelle posted this on her Instagram account with the caption, "What if roles were reversed and Baltie kept making me do this 🤔 (I asked him to imitate what i say when taking his photo) 🥵."

For sure a lot of the parents and even aunts and uncles out there can relate to this hilarious video of this little heartthrob, Baltie! / dcb