This summer, don’t forget to visit Oslob’s Tumalog Falls

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — It’s almost summer!

Have you started planning for your next out of town trip?

If you plan to go south, don’t forget to include in your itinerary a quick visit at the Tumalog falls in Oslob town in southern Cebu.

The Oslob Tourism Office said on social media that they would again accommodate visitors at the falls starting March 14.

The announcement came after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Orders that eased travel restrictions in the island province.

“Hooooooray! TUMALOG FALLS will be open to the public on March 14, 2022. Take a dip at this majestic waterfalls and ease up your soul,” said the Oslob Tourism Office in its post.

You may want to ask what makes the Tumalog Falls stand out from the rest of waterfalls that are found in Oslob and the rest of Cebu? It is the fall’s sheer size of approximately 80 to 100 meters in height.

The Tumalog Falls is one of Oslob town’s prides in addition to its whale shark watching activities, beautiful beaches and other outdoor activities.

And getting there is easy. All you need to do is take a bus ride to Oslob town and just tell the driver that you are headed for the Tumalog waterfalls.

From the main road, you need to take a motorcycle-for-hire to the Tumalog car park and walk the rest of the trail, following a steep road, for another 10 minutes.

And make sure to prepare cash for the entrance fee that would range from P20 to P50, according to the town’s advisory.

“Murag, panington gyud mos byahe ani, Siloys” (It seems you will have to be perspiring in this travel, Siloys). But don’t worry. Once there, you will get to enjoy the waterfall’s cold and refreshing waters. A sure relief from the summer heat.

/dbs