Junco confident Mangubat, Bacaro will emerge victorious

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Boxing Gym’s Tomjune Mangubat and Carlo Bacaro left for Manila on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for their big fights slated Saturday, March 12, at the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

The two boxers were accompanied by their trainer, Julius Erving Junco, who is also the chief trainer of Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

Junco told CDN Digital that he is confident that his wards will emerge victorious in their respective bouts.

“100 percent sa attendance sa training naa sila. Gihatag nila tanan kakugi sa training, so confident mi nga mo daog ani. Kung unsa man ang resulta, makaingon ko nga we did our best,” said Junco.

The 24-year-old Mangubat of Bukidnon will trade leathers with 33-year-old Olympian turned pro Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez for the vacant World Boxing Association Asia (WBA) super featherweight title in the main event.

Their bout is one of the most anticipated local matchups this year. Both boxers will be fighting their first 12-rounder bout.

The bout was supposedly scheduled last March 5, but Mangubat suffered a minor injury during training camp.

Mangubat sports a record of 15 wins with 12 knockout wins along with two defeats and one draw. Suarez is unbeaten at 9-0 (win-loss) with six knockout victories.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Bacaro (8-0, 6KOs) will square off with journeyman Jimmy Borbon (7-10-4, 4KOs) in the undercard.

In addition, unbeaten Ifugao prospect Carl Jammes Martin (18-0,15KOs) will defend the Philippine super bantamweight title and at the same time fight for the vacant WBA Asia super bantamweight title in the co-main event against Ronnie Baldonado (15-2-1, 9KOs).

Also, Ben Ligas and Roland Jay Biendima battle in the other co-main event for the Philippine flyweight title.

A total of 15 bouts are lined up for the fight card co-promoted by Elorde Boxing Promotions and VSP promotions.

