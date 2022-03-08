Zonta Club, Mandaue celebrate Int’l Women’s Day with photos of resilient women

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City and Zonta Club of Cebu 2 celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by launching photos of resilient women.

The two organizations launched the photos with messages that show the resiliency of women. The photos were entries from the photo contest they conducted a few weeks ago.

They will also be putting up the photos in the barangays and different government buildings to remind the public of the contribution and significance of women to society.

“Women’s Day is very important. Every woman in the world deserves to be remembered not only for their beauty as a person but also in their deeds and being a mother to everyone, so we have to have this as a very special day,” said Dr. Elsa Basubas, president of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2.

“Angayan sad mi irecognize, icelebrate gyud ni nato, kaming mga kababayen-an bisan unsa pa ang pagsuway dili gyud mo surrender, nangita og paagi nga mabuhi ang pamilya,” said Mandaue City Councilor Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, chairman of the committee on family, women, and children.

Remedio said the city is thankful to the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 because they have been very supportive of the city, especially in programs for women.

Remedo said the Zonta Club has been conducting webinars for women to participate in relatable issues and programs. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy