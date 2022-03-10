Celebrities Sketch and Tell with Gil Maningo

Julia Barretto goes silver on her silver year

Julia Barretto

CEBU, Philippines—Julia Barretto did a glittery glam photoshoot for her 25th birthday celebration.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the actress shared her jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram page.

“25,” she captioned her post. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

The photoshoot was shot and directed by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Julia can be seen wearing some silver glitters all over her body. 

Celebrities Rufa Gutierrez, Alex Gonzaga, Sarah Lahbati and Ria Atayde sent their well wishes to Julia. 

Her boyfriend, Gerard Anderson, also wrote a heartwarming message for her on social media. 

He called Julia an angel sent from above. 

TAGS: 25, 25th birthday, birthday, Cebu Daily News, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto, Showbiz news, silver year
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.