Julia Barretto goes silver on her silver year

CEBU, Philippines—Julia Barretto did a glittery glam photoshoot for her 25th birthday celebration.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the actress shared her jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram page.

“25,” she captioned her post.

The photoshoot was shot and directed by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Julia can be seen wearing some silver glitters all over her body.

Celebrities Rufa Gutierrez, Alex Gonzaga, Sarah Lahbati and Ria Atayde sent their well wishes to Julia.

Her boyfriend, Gerard Anderson, also wrote a heartwarming message for her on social media.

He called Julia an angel sent from above.