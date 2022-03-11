FDA grants EUA to Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill Paxlovid

By: Daphne Galvez - Reporter / @DYGalvezINQ - Inquirer.net | March 11,2022 - 12:15 PM
FDA grants EUA to Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill Paxlovid

Paxlovid, a Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. (Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS)

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said Friday.

Apart from Paxlovid, the FDA also granted an EUA for another brand of another COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir.

“Masaya kong binabalita na naaprubahan na namin ang paxlovid kahapon at mayroong nadagdag na isang mulnopriavir na gamot,” he said in a Laging Handa briefing.

(I am happy to announce that we have approved the Paxlovid yesterday and another brand of molnupiravir.)

Gutierrez said the molnupiravir brand is called Molenzavir, which is manufactured in Bangladesh.

The FDA earlier granted a compassionate use permit for a generic version of Paxlovid called Bexovid.

gsg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: antiviral COVID-19 PILL, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, emergency use authorization, EUA, FDA, Paxlovid

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.