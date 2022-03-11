Karla Estrada: ’In my family, we strongly believe in democracy’

CEBU, Philippines — Karla Estrada took to social media to share the practice of democracy in her family.

“In my family, we strongly believe in democracy,” TV-host and actress Estrada wrote in the family photo she posted on Instagram.

She said that she raised her children to have their own opinion and “ stand their ground not because they are swayed by the public.”

To recall, her son Daniel Padilla made known his presidential bet after director Mandy Reyes posted a photo with him while posing beside a campaign poster for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Aba ewan ko sa inyo. Basta kay #LiderLeni kami ng tropa kong gangster,” Reyes posted on Facebook.

This is in contrast with Padilla’s mother, Estrada, who supports Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Padilla and girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo also showed their support to Robredo in her vice presidential bid in 2016.

“They have an independent mind rooted on their own beliefs. But in the end We Talk, We Love and Live Harmoniously,” she added.

