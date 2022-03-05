Karla Estrada sends off daughter to study abroad

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Karla Estrada bid a bittersweet farewell to her daughter Magui Ford Planas who left to study abroad.

Estrada shared some photos on Instagram, dropping her daughter off at the airport.

“Your off to a great future anak, @magsford..🙏🏻 we are all excited for you! Soar high and Show the world how brave you are. We will always be here Praying, supporting and cheering for you. We love you ate @magsford.🤍 #proudestmom #studentsabroad #meactingstrong #labanlangmomsh #helloMU,” Estrada wrote.

Last year, Estrada proudly took to social media to share that her daughter Magui was accepted to the University of Melbourne in Australia.

“Congratulations my dearest ate magui for getting into Australia’s # 1 university! You got it anak!wooohoooo!!! maglayag ka anak at balang araw matutulungan mo ang mas nakararami.🙏🏻

Andito lang ako anak naka alalay sayo san man at ano man ang marating mo. Thank you for always making me happy and proud! I love you !!! Congratulations!!!,” she shared.

Magui graduated from senior high school at the British School Manila in Taguig last 2020. Due to the pandemic, Estrada and her children celebrated the virtual graduation at home.

Estrada has four children —Daniel Padilla, JC Padilla, Magui Ford Planas and Carmela Ford.

