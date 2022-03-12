Over 70K examinees set to take CSC pen and paper test on Sunday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Over 75, 000 examinees are set to take the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test on Sunday, March 13.

In an advisory, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said, examinees would no longer be required to wear face shields but they would still be encouraged to wear one as an “added protection” against COVID-19.

Other health measures such as the wearing of face masks and the presentation of vaccinations cards as proof of full vaccination is a must in all the 77 exam venues, it added.

“We have removed the face shield requirement, but wearing of face masks will still be required. We also urge everyone to take the necessary precautions. As the number of cases continue to fall and we resume the conduct of the civil service exams on a nationwide scale, this is not the time to be complacent because the virus is still here,” CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles was quoted in the statement.

A total of 75,540 individuals are expected to take the examination on Sunday. Most of them or about 10,884 will be visiting exam venues in Southern Tagalog while another 10, 392 will be taking the exam in Western Visayas.

Of the examinees, 61,075 or about 81 percent are taking the professional test while the rest are taking the subprofessional test.

Reminders

In its advisory, the CSC said, examinees would have to comply with requirements before they can be admitted into the exam venues.

This includes the mandatory wearing of face masks for both the examinees and test administrators.

For the examinees, they will be asked to remove their masks for a while in order to verify their identities before they can be admitted into the exam venue. They will also be required to present a valid identification card, preferably the same ID which they used during the filing of their exam applications.

Proof of full vaccination will also be required. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated examinees will be asked to present a negative RT-PCR, saliva or antigen test result. They are also required to submit a pre-accomplished Health Declaration form at least 24-hours prior to the examination date.

Examinees, who were not able to submit a Certificate of Consent during the prescribed period, must bring one on exam day, CSC said.

And make sure to bring the required black ballpen because the borrowing of pens will be strictly prohibited.

“The CSC has put in place, upon consultation with the IATF, these health and safety protocols to protect the examinees, as well as the proctors and examiners, against COVID-19. We appeal for everyone’s cooperation to ensure the safe and successful conduct of the upcoming exams,” Chairperson Nograles said.

