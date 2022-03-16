Visayan Electric is 2021 2nd highest top tax contributor

The Bureau of Internal Revenue Large Taxpayers Division Cebu recently recognized Visayan Electric as the second-highest top tax contributor.

In simple ceremonies last March 4, the BIR Large Taxpayers Division-Cebu, headed by Maria Socorro O. Lozano, conferred the 2021 Top Tax Contributors Award to Visayan Electric. The award recognized the electric utility for “registering the second highest voluntary tax payments” in the amount of P955 million in income and Value-Added taxes.

Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Raul C. Lucero, who accepted the award, said the recognition validates the commitment of the electric utility to comply with government rules when it comes to the payment of taxes.

“This recognition from the BIR is an affirmation that Visayan Electric is compliant with tax laws and that we do our part in nation-building by paying the taxes that are due us,” Lucero said.

The other awardees for the 2021 Top Tax Contributors are CitySavings Bank and Cebu Energy Development Corporation.

