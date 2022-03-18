Breakfast Buffet and More Gastronomic Options at Waterfront Mactan

Looking for a whole new level of culinary experience?

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan bring you more culinary options with the opening of its breakfast buffet and to-go food offerings.

The pandemic has put many things to a halt. But, as the world moves to a new normal, now is the best time to do long overdue things, like building relationships that last long, and creating more memories with families and friends. And what better way to do this than to have it over excellent food?

The long wait is over because Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan officially opened its world-class breakfast buffet last March 1, 2022, to let everyone enjoy an array of breakfast favorites with a twist.

The breakfast buffet opens from 6 AM to 10 AM every day, serving local and international breakfast meals that surely will fuel you up so that you will be ready for the day.

Breakfast at Waterfront Airport is not your ordinary meal. According to the Executive Sous Chef Flosander Taborada, their breakfast staples, like tocino and tapa, are processed in-house. It means that they prepare food from scratch using the hotel’s state-of-the-art kitchen.

“We cater our own processed foods. Since the supply now is not so stable, we prepare our own tapa, tocino, and other processed foods,” Taborada added.

To make sure that everyone enjoys the breakfast buffet, Filipino breakfast staples and adaptive meals are always on the menu. Although the breakfast buffet is currently leaning on towards catering local guests than foreigners, it certainly has something for everyone to indulge in.

While many establishments have lifted health protocols, Waterfront Mactan remains compliant with health measures. It is the hotel’s way of putting their guests’ needs first in providing a safer dining experience.

Short On Time? To-Go Meals Got You Covered

With its proximity to MCIA and passengers arriving and departing from the airport, things can get a bit hectic around Waterfront Mactan. There’s no surprise if guests always try to catch their flight schedules.

If you are short on time, the hotel offers to-go meals that you take as a snack or a pasalubong. They make ensaymada, empanada, and other local delicacies you bring with you or your loved ones.

Visit Waterfront Mactan‘s breakfast buffet now. It is located beside the lobby. You may also bring family or friends with you to create a meaningful dining experience with them.