Primeworld tops off new tower in Mactan, Cebu

Manila-based developer Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. topped off the second tower in Primeworld District dubbed Tower H in Lapu-Lapu City Cebu.

Primeworld District is an elegant horizontal development for those seeking a permanent retirement in a resort-life setting. It is targeted to young families, including local and foreign investors hoping to secure a property that is perfect for vacation seekers and Airbnb rentals.

Located in Barangay Agus, in Mactan Island, its eight-story tower houses 328 units that are thematically themed to fit your resort-living lifestyle, including its complex residential villas that surround the entire 4.6-hectare property.

The development provides top-of-the-line amenities like swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a grand lobby with alfresco dining, and commercial spaces that fit any vacationing lifestyle.

With just a quick drive away from malls, hospitals, and the airport, its accessibility is unmatched by any development on the island.

“We did this because we want our residents to feel like they are on vacation which is what the island is known for,” said Sherwin Uy, PLHI executive vice-president.

Due to health restrictions, Uy admits that they struggled with their communications, not to mention that they were under a skeletal workforce.

“We are based in manila kasi, plus with typhoon Odette, communication was a struggle for all of us but we made it work eventually,” said Uy.

Uy is also confident that despite the rising gas prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they will still meet with their expected turnover.

“We are building a stronger presence in the real estate industry providing quality homes in the country and its major cities in the future.” -Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

“In fact despite the challenges that we met in the past few years, we are ahead of our schedule and we are more than confident to meet the expectation of our clients,” said Helen Zafra, PLHI sales & marketing director for VisMin, expressed.

Uy said that they choose to invest in the island as Mactan holds a very promising future for the real estate industry, especially since the island is one of the first-class highly urbanized cities in the Visayas.

Primeworld Land also believes that every homebuyer deserves quality homes where residents can thrive and live the life they envisioned; noting that developers will continue to pour more investments here on the island.

Currently, Primeworld Land is also building a 22-storey horizontal property in Lahug, Cebu, which they will be launching soon.

Among the notable projects in their portfolio are various residential properties in Quezon City, Manila, and Mindanao.