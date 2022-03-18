Cebu City police continue to fine-tune summer vacation security plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen continue to fine-tune security plans for the summer vacation in the city by coordinating with the city’s tourism office in identifying operational tourist destinations here.

This would be part of their Oplan Summer Vacation preparations and their way to finalize their deployment plan because they would be intensifying their police visibility in areas of convergence here following the easement of restrictions, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“Wala pa nato na maaccount kay daghan man na. Pero so far sa atoa, duna tay deployment diha sa Fort San Pedro, Magellan’s Cross then sa ubang mga destination just like sa Sirao sa Flower Garden,” Parilla said.

(We have yet to account for these because there are several [tourist spots], but so far, we have deployments in Fort San Pedro, Magellan’s Cross, then other destinations just like the Flower Garden in Barangay Sirao.)

Oplan Summer Vacation or Oplan SumVac is a program aimed at ensuring the safety and security of motorists, commuters, and tourists, who will visit places of convergence in Cebu City during the summertime.

Parilla said that they had at least 40 personnel from CCPO’s Tourist Police Unit, a unit tasked to monitor activities during the summertime.

“Gibalik nasad nato ang atoang mga personnel sa tourist police unit nga maoy usual nga nagsecure. Karon, we are coordinating sa atoang tourism (office) kung unsa nga mga tourist spots ang nagoperate og balik para ato sad matagaan og security especially during weekends wherein daghan ang manuroy,” he said.

(Our tourist police personnel are already back to secure the city. For now, we are coordinating with the city’s tourism [office] on what tourist spots are already operating for us to provide security, especially during weekends wherein there are many visitors.)

Since Cebu City had already been placed under Alert Level 1 with much-eased restrictions, Parilla said that they would be focusing on area security.

“As early as karon kay level 1 naman ta so allowed na moopen ang tourist spots so usa man sad ni nga pamaagi sa atoang city nga mubalik sad ang economy, nga moboom og balik through sa atoang tourism,” he added.

(As early as today, since we are now under level 1, wherein tourist spots are already allowed to operate. This is the city’s way to bring back the economy that tourism industry will again boom.)



