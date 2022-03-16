Alert Level 1: Cebu City establishments to return to 100% capacity

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Establishments here can return to accommodating guests at a 100 percent capacity, the city government announced.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of Cebu City announced on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, that businesses will be allowed to operate at a 100-percent capacity.

“Pwede na (sila mubalik sa 100 percent capacity). We give that latitude but then again they can go what is being provided for,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the EOC.

On top of this, business owners were also told to come up with policies in self-regulating their operations.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michael Rama held another closed-door ‘convergence’ meeting to discuss measures to be implemented now that Cebu City is under Alert Level 1, the most relaxed form of quarantine classification.

Garganera said all sectors in the city welcomed the development.

“Nagpasalamaton kaayo. In fact, we were very confident earlier last week nga madeescalate ta… This is an achievement wherein kitang tanan nakakooperar,” he added.

Despite further easement of restrictions, city officials continue to remind the public to always observe minimum health protocols.

“As we increase our capacity, our movement, mao nay tahas run subay sa bottoms-up guidelines nga gihatag sa mayor. Dili pwede nga ang mga tawo mutubay lang sa protocol ug naay mga tawo sa gobyerno nga maoy mu-oversee. So, this is now a shared responsibility,” Garganera pointed out.

Cebu City was the sole addition in the list of areas placed under Alert Level 1 from Central Visayas. The province of Siquijor has been downgraded to such status since March 1.

