Crime prevention is CCPO’s top priority under Alert Level 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Crime prevention will be given more emphasis by Cebu City police now that the city has eased its COVID-19 restrictions after it was downgraded to Alert Level 1.

This decision was made after a series of street brawls happened over the weekend, the city’s top police official said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said the police will focus more on ensuring that peace and order will reign now that establishments are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity and curfew has been lifted in the city.

“Wa nay curfew, wa nasad tay limit kay 100 percent nasad capacity sa atong establishments so we will focus on crime prevention.”

“Kung duna gani mga away away sa karsada mura og dili na kaayo siya usual na makit-an so mao na atong e-prevent na dili na mausab ang insidente.” said Parilla

With this, they were also directed to visit and check on establishments in order to discuss with management how they can manage or call out unruly customer behavior.

“Just in case nga naay mga customers na medyo hubog na, pwede na mahimong sinugdan sa away, so pwede na nila pagawason para likay sa ka gubot.” said Parilla

Moreover, Parilla said that they were called on for a meeting today along with the other stakeholders by the city government to submit an action plan that will be consolidated for the final executive order of Alert level 1.

“We will wait for the final executive order gyud sa mayor because we are given until Friday to submit our action plan with regards to implementation sa enforcement sa Level 1 na classification,” said Parilla. /rcg

