Heart Evangelista shares another cute video with husband Chiz Escudero

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This video will show us what their relationship is like in a nutshell!

Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista uploaded on Instagram another cute video with her husband and Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero.

This very short video was supposedly intended for her reels with Escudero.

But what started as a cute and random video of the couple turned into something else after Escudero noticed her new trinkets.

“Bago ba yan?” he asked while Evangelista was trying to record their video.

Oh, well.

But what’s new?

“Typical Chiz,” Evangelista wrote as caption to her video!

Chiz and Heart's relationship in a nutshell! Kinsay ka relate? WATCH: Heart Evangelista Escudero was again cornered by her husband, Chiz, as shown in her latest Instagram story. Heart was shooting a short video that included Chiz. Watch the video and see for yourself why Heart captioned it, “Typical Chiz.” Relate sad ang uban wifey diha? 🎥: Heart Evangelist/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, March 19, 2022

For sure many of you can also relate to this kind of banter with your partners!

