Heart Evangelista in Paris: ‘I miss Chiz’

CEBU, Philippines—Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista took to Instagram to share how she terribly misses her husband Chiz Escudero.

In an Instagram reel on Wednesday, March 9, Heart uploaded a video compilation of the number of times she said she misses her husband while she is in Paris.

“To my ever supportive husband , I just wanted to let you know “ I miss CHIZ” see you soon babe 🌹🌹🌹 @escuderochiz,” she captioned her post.

A week ago, Chiz also dedicated a sweet message for his wife in an Instagram post.

“Gaano man ako ka-busy, palagi akong maglalaan ng oras para sa aking pinakamamahal na asawa.

Miss kita lalo na’t nasa Paris Fashion Week ka. Alam ko kung gaano kahalaga ito sa iyo at gusto kong malaman mo na nandito ako para sa‘yo. Susuportahan kita mula dito!,” Chiz wrote.

“Araw-araw kitang iniisip. Umuwi ka na, please!” he told the actress.

Heart reacted to the post and commented, “Awww ❤️❤️❤️ love you babe 🙂 .”

Even netizens felt the “kilig” in Chiz’ message to his wife.

Heart is in Paris to attend several fashion shows. /rcg

