Barbie Imperial, Diego Loyzaga titillate fans with kilig comments on IG

CEBU, Philippines—One can for sure tell when a person is in love. Because it simply shows.

Like actress Barbie Imperial who had fans gushing over her reply to boyfriend Diego Loyzaga’s comment to her photo.

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the actress posted a photo of her on Instagram.

Loyzaga asked, “Bat parang blooming ka?” with a rose emoji.

“@diegoloyzaga minamahal mo kasi ng tama 🥰♥️,” Imperial replied.

Fans of the celebrity couple immediately reacted to their exchanged comments.

IG user @diegsbie_worldwide said, “@msbarbieimperial ay sanaall @diegoloyzaga.”

Another user @jbc.713 reacted, “@msbarbieimperial gusto ko lang naman mag IG, sana gabos tigpapadangat ning tama🤓.”

While IG User @euniquestories commented, “@msbarbieimperial pa share naman ng prayers mo.”

The couple confirmed their relationship just last January.

READ: Barbie Imperial transforms into real-life barbie doll for her birthday shoot