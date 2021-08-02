Barbie Imperial transforms into real-life barbie doll for her birthday shoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Actress and former PBB housemate Barbie Imperial turned into a real-life barbie doll in her recent photoshoot for her 23rd birthday.

In the photos that she uploaded on her official social media account , the ‘Araw Gabi’ lead actress slayed the blonde hair, sassy makeup, wearing a bright pink dress, with matching pink furniture seen in the background.

“You can be anything!” she said in an Instagram post. “Be your own doll, be who you want to be, and live your dream. Let your colorful imagination blossom into a bouquet of playful possibilities.”

“I am Barbie.”

She turned 23 on August 1.

She was styled by Myrrh Lao To and Mack Bersalona.

Here are some of her shots taken by Shaira Luna.

Meanwhile, fans and friends from showbiz wished her well on her special day.

Her boyfriend, Diego Loyzaga, also wrote a sweet message for Barbie wishing her success and a promise to be by her side through life’s ups and downs.

“To the love of my life, happiest 23rd birthday ☺️ my baby, baby momma, baby ban*s, mahal ko, i wish you all the best and all the happiness in the world. As generic as that is, i mean every word of it. That you keep on succeeding in everything you do and know that ill be right here by your side supporting you. Every triumph and every set back ill be holding your hand cheering you on! Another year older and another year wiser. Big things are in store for you my not so baby girl. And im proud to be your guy, here with you through it all. Through thick and thin, till death do us part (luh?) im excited to spend your next birthday, next Christmas, next new year with you and watch how we grow as a couple and as individuals. Im lucky to have you as my partner ☺️ no relationship is perfect nor easy. It takes effort, a little struggle and a whole lot of commitment… and for you its worth all of it. Ang haba na ng message nito, so again, happy birthday, mahal. I love you @msbarbieimperial,”

