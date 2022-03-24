Ruffa Gutierrez posts a cryptic message: ‘Be kind to everyone, including your ex’

CEBU, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez shared on her Instagram reels a message about being kind to exes following Kris Aquino’s ‘don’t vote for ex’ remark at the Leni-Kiko grand rally in Tarlac City last Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

“Good morning beautiful people! Be kind to everyone, including your ex,” Gutierrez wrote as a caption of the video.

To recall, Aquino said at the grand rally that one of her exes was with the Uniteam.

“Diba yong isa nasa Uniteam — yong ex— Oh wag na iboto yon ha. Sayang ang boto dahil hindi marunong tumupad sa mga pinangako. Dedma, please,” Aquino said.

(One of them — the ex — is with the Uniteam, right? Don’t vote for him. The votes would be wasted because he doesn’t know how to keep his promise. Ignore, please.)

Aquino did not mention, who she was referring to, but former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, her ex-boyfriend, is running for senator under the Uniteam slate.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez was rumored to be in a relationship with Bautista.

