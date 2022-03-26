Talisaynons revisit history with 77th Takas Sa Talisay, Kagawasan Sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — History came to life once again during the 77th commemoration of the American landing on the shores of Talisay City that led to Cebu’s liberation from the shackles of imperial Japan.

For two years, there had been no grand gathering for the annual commemorative rites due to the COVID-19 pandemic but on Saturday, March 26, Talisay City finally rolled the red carpet again for Takas sa Talisay, Kagawasan Sa Sugbo at the Talisay City National Historical Shrine and Liberation Monument.

Beginning with a mass, the event was attended by the following honored guests and speakers:

2LT Leonardo F. Fabiano, president of Veterans Federation VII,

Toshio Yadomi, Deputy Consul of Japan,

Glenn Loop, Consul of the United States of America,

Commodore Florante Gagua, Commander Naval Forces Central of the Philippine Navy, Colonel Rolando Laborada, President of the Philippine Veterans Federation Talisay and First District.

Leading the celebration is Talisay city mayor, Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas and the city’s 22 baranggay captains.

“Actually this will be a very memorable event for me because this is my first Takas as a City Mayor…In 2020 we were faced with a lockdown, in 2021 we were faced with surge after surge but karon dako kaayo nakong kalipay ug garbo to welcome you in this gathering here for the 77th Takas,” said Gullas in his speech.

Gullas stressed the importance of knowing our history and banding together to be liberated from an enemy. Likewise, he hopes for the same level of cooperation to be able to free the modern Talisaynons from a new foe which is the COVID-19.

“The city is full of potential, so full of promise and like 77 years ago, all of us need to do our part, all of us need to help the government while our government helps the people for the city to reach its full potential and be liberated once again like we are 77 years ago,” said Gullas.

To underscore that, he led the release of doves, a segment dedicated to symbolizing freedom and peace which should be safeguarded for future generations to enjoy.

Furthermore, the afternoon activity of Takas Sa Talisay’s 77th year was dedicated to a variety of sports games and tournaments after Gullas recently announced the resumption and reopening of gyms and tournaments in the city.

Talisay’s pride did not just end with sporting events, as the city finally unveiled the Talisay City Liberation Park lighting ceremony, led by mayor Samsam Gullas and governor Gwen Garcia.

“Actually 2019 pa ni gi groundbreak pero daghan kay tag giagian nga kalisod sa akong termino ni agi pa tag COVID maong nahunong ni ang tanan,” said Gullas.

Talisaynons then capped the day with a grand fireworks display and live band performances. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Only religious activities will be allowed during Talisay feast this year

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy