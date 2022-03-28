Get ready for the AweSM #3DaySaleAtSM!

Make sure to secure your SMAC/ Prestige cards to get extra discounts from participating stores on April 1, 2, and 3! Enjoy up to 70% off on #AweSM finds. Get ready to shop non-stop with your family and friends at #3DaySaleAtSM.

Share your shopping finds online, tag @SMCityConsolacion(Official) on Facebook.

Every P1000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishment entitles a shopper to one (1) electronic raffle entry. Double your raffle entries when you shop on April 2 & 3.

PLUS, all your shopping might lead you to be the lucky winner of a brand new Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition MT!

Mall hours are from 10 AM to 9 PM.

