Barbie Imperial gets inked in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines—Barbie Imperial got herself a new tattoo.

Cebuano tattoo artist Jello Talaboc shared on social media some photos of Barbie on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Talaboc shared that Barbie got herself a small red heart on her finger.

As of this writing, the actress is yet to update fans and followers on her trip to Cebu.

Talaboc is known for his minimalist design tattoos. One of his clients is Cebuana beauty and Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 Beatrice Luigi Gomez. /rcg

