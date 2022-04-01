Cebu Chooks falls short in Dubai Expo Super Quest

Fiba 3x3

Cebu Chooks

Cebu Chooks players huddle during a timeout in their match against Antwerp in the  2022 FIBA 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest in Dubai, UAE. | Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Chooks 3×3 squad fell short in the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. 

The Philippines’ bet finished off with a 1-2 (win-loss) record to bow out of the tournament. 

Anticlimactic would be the best word to describe their performance after they bounced back strong from their opening game loss to Riga of Latvia, 21-17, by beating Chicago, 21-15, in the second game of Pool B.

However, their celebration was cut short when they faltered in their third game against world No. 2 Antwerp of Belgium,12-19. 

Nonetheless, the Cebu Chooks comprised of two Cebuano cagers in Mac Tallo and Zach Huang showcased their huge potential in the international 3×3 scene. 

Their teammates in the tournament were Mike Nzeusseu and Brandon Ramirez. 

The Belgians’ inside game proved to be a problem for Cebu Chooks all-game long as 6-foot-8 Caspar Augustijnen threw down an array of dunks early to give Antwerp an early 10-4 lead.

The trio of Ramirez, Huang, and Nzeusseu were able to cut the lead to four, 11-7, with 2:27 left.

However, world no. 5 player Thibaut Vervoort caught fire from deep. Vervoort fired three deuces in a 7-2 assault to give Antwerp the lead for good. 

Vervoort ended up with seven points while Augustijnen got six to lead Antwerp to the semis. 

Joining the Belgians to the next round of the level eight FIBA 3×3 tournament is Latvia’s Riga (3-0).

Nzeusseu, Tallo, Huang, and Ramirez all had three points each in the loss.

Cebu Chooks ended the tournament in sixth place with Switzerland’s Lausanne (A, 0-3) and Chicago (B, 0-3) finishing in the last two places.

Here are more photos from the game against Antwerp:

Mac Tallo seen here beside an Antwerp player. | Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Mac Tallo seen here beside an Antwerp player. | Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Cebu Chooks

Mike Nzeusseu scores against Antwerp. | Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

