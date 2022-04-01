Handos-Birada Open Chess gets underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The cash-rich over-the-board Handos-Birada Open Chess Tournament 2022 gets underway today, April 1, 2022, at the Cebu Chess Hub in Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

A total of 50 competitors, comprised mostly of Cebu’s finest woodpushers, will be seeing action in the second over-the-board chess tournament in Cebu this year after on-site sports events were allowed in the City last February.

The first over-the-board chess tournament in Cebu City that happened was the Cebu Chess Hub Open Blitz tournament last March 27, 2022, at the same venue.

The tournament sponsored by Hector Ginete has a whopping P10,000 cash prize for the champion woodpusher while the second placer gets P6,000, and the third placer receives P4,000. The fourth placer will pocket P2,000, and P1,000 for the fifth placer.

The sixth to 10th placers won’t go empty-handed as P500 awaits for each woodpusher.

The tournament will feature a seven-round Swiss system format with a time control of 10 minutes with a two-second increment, following the FIDE Laws of rapid play. The tournament will be supervised by FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr.

Leading the list of contenders in the tournament are International Masters (IMs) Rico Mascariñas and Kim Steven Yap.

Joining them are National Masters (NMs) Merben Roque and Elwin Retanal while Arena International Master (AIM) Rogel Niño Panilagao will also vie in the tournament.

NM Roque and IM Mascariñas are both members of the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) which recently qualified to the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference.

