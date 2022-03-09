Cebu Chess Hub hosts open blitz chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The newly opened Cebu Chess Hub at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu will be hosting a face-to-face open blitz chess tournament on March 27, 2022.

Cebu Chess Hub founder and Arena Grand Master (AGM) Mark Mangubat told CDN Digital that this is their first face-to-face or over-the-board chess tournament to be held since the pandemic started.

The tournament is made possible as health and safety restrictions continue to relax amidst the low transmission of Covid-19 in Cebu City.

The tournament features a knockout system, wherein each participant plays in both the black and white sides under blitz format.

A total of 64 woodpushers will vie in the tournament. The woodpusher with the highest point in each game proceeds to the next round until they reach the final round.

The time control for each participant is five minutes.

Mangubat is hoping to see some of Cebu’s brightest woodpushers in the tournament. So far, Toledo City Trojans’ Rommel Ganzon and National Master (NM) Merben Roque have signified their intention to join.

The champion will take home P3,000 plus a trophy while the second placer gets P2,000 and third placer receives P1,000, all with trophies.

Registration fee for the tournament is P200 and P150 for the kiddie participants.

The Cebu Chess Hub opened last February 1 with the hopes of revitalizing the local chess scene that was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

