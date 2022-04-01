Heavy traffic expected Friday night in various areas in Cebu City for campaign sorties

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Motorists here should expect traffic congestion on Friday night, April 1, 2022, due to Barug-PDP Laban’s proclamation rallies.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said the traffic movements for the events will be properly managed as instructed by Mayor Michael Rama, who leads Partido Barug.

Paul Gotiong, the spokesperson of the CCTO, said that the multiple events will be held in various locations simultaneously.

While the events will be held in interior spaces, traffic is still expected to be disrupted due to the crowd and the fact that candidates will be moving around the city.

“Wala tay closures. Atoa lang, depende ni sa nga tawo. Atong tutukan kining sa Cogon Ramos ug sa Guadalupe, although lapad-lapad ni sila and hopefully naa ra tay magamit bisan one lane,” said Gotiong.

With this, motorists are encouraged to find alternative roads if they want to avoid getting caught up in heavy traffic. They can also opt to travel early before 6 p.m. when the program will start.

“For sa karon, mostart na og mga 6 p.m., best way nalang nga moavoid ani nga areas. If ever motambong sila, mangita lang tag tarong og parking. Moallow ra sad mig parking kay tutal going weekend man basta dili lang magdouble parking,” said Gotiong.

Areas that transient motorists should avoid include the following streets:

F. Llamas Street (Tisa Barangay Hall portion)

V. Rama Street (Espina Compoun portion)

F. Ramos Street

Natalio Bacalso Avenue (Pardo area)

Barangay Tinago area

Barangay Talamban Tigbaw area.

CCTO appeals for patience as these kinds of activities are expected this month due to the campaign period for the May 2022 elections.

