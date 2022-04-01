Two more Mandaue barangays eye drug-cleared status

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two other barangays in Mandaue City are candidates for being drug-cleared barangays.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, the focal person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said she is hoping that barangays Tabok and Paknaan will be declared drug cleared soon.

Ruiz said the two barangays will have their deliberation in April. The deliberation will be conducted by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Currently, four of the 27 barangays of Mandaue City have been declared drug cleared by PDEA-7.

The latest barangay to be declared drug cleared was Tingub on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The three other drug-cleared barangays are Bakilid, Tawason, and Subangdaku.

Ruiz said Tingub was able to account for 54 drug warriors.

A drug-cleared barangay means that the barangay has accounted for all its drug dependents that were on the watchlist of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and drug dependents have completed the intervention programs given by them.

All barangays in the city that will be declared drug cleared will receive a P500,000 incentive from the city government.

/bmjo

