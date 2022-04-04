PFP:  Anti-election fraud seminar to ensure all BBM votes will be counted in polls

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) has conducted an Anti-Election Fraud Legal Seminar for their election watchers on Monday, April 4, 2022, at MJ Hotel and Suites, Cebu City.

PFP is the official political party of the presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who also serves as the party chairman.

Lawyer Tito Pintor, Region-7 president of PFP, said that the activity aimed to ensure that all votes Marcos would be counted in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

Aside from this, the PFP also wants to clear all the misinformation that circulated on social media against Marcos.

“PFP is in the forefront of seeing to it that each and every vote as for the UNITEAM of Senator Bongbong and Mayor Sara Duterte will be counted on the election date,” Pintor said.

PFP national general counsel Lawyer George Briones also said that one purpose for coming to Cebu was to introduce their political party to Cebuanos.

He said that the PFP was only created in 2018, which aimed to support the advocacy of President Rodrigo Duterte in promoting Federalism.

“Bakit kami nagpunta dito sa Cebu? Unang-una po ang Partido Federal ng Pilipinas ay hindi po kilala eh. Maliit, nag-umpisa lang noong 2018. So magpapakilala po kami sa Cebu ngayong araw na ito,” Briones said.

(Why did we come here to Cebu? First, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas is not so known here. We started small in 2018. So we are introducing ourselves to Cebu today.)

Briones said that they would hire close to 17,000 watchers in Central Visayas that would serve in the upcoming elections.

The party, Briones said, had around a million members.

/dbs

