Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu stands against cyberbullying

CEBU, Philippines— Reigning Miss Universe queen Harnaaz Sandhu recently raised concern about body-shamer trolls.

Miss Universe organization on April 2, 2022, uploaded a video where Sandhu answered the question, “After all of the cyberbullying, how do you stay confident?”

She can be heard saying, “I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me and it’s okay because that’s their mindset, their stigmas. But there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of (whether) they’re Miss Universe or not. I’m empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, you are beautiful too.”

The reigning Miss Universe said that she believes in body positivity.

“It’s in our minds how you perceive beauty. For me, everyone is beautiful. It’s about how you represent yourself (and) what kind of ideology you have,” she added.

Miss Universe organization posted a statement against bullying, “The Miss Universe Organization does not tolerate bullying of any kind. We are a community built to champion, encourage and uplift one another. There is no room for hate here. #StopBullying”

After being trolled for weight gain, Sandhu revealed on Twitter that she suffers from a “gluten allergy”.

“Around 10-30% of the global population suffer from food allergies. I am having gluten allergy that is common and relatable to a major proportion of people worldwide which is manageable by just eliminating a few food groups from the diet. Thank you for understanding. @MissUniverse,” she tweeted.

Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe crown in 2021. Cebuana beauty queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who represented the Philippines, landed in the Top 5 finalists of the international pageant.

