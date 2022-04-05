Mandaue’s BHNWs ask for honorarium increase

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Barangay Health Nutrition Workers (BHNW) in Mandaue City on Monday, have requested the city to increase their monthly honorarium of P3,300.

In a meeting on Monday, April 4, city officials agreed that there should be an increase in the workers’ monthly honorarium especially since they are considered front liners in the city’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Councilor Ernie Manatad, president of the Association of Barangay Councils suggested that the salary of BHNW be leveled with job order (JO) employees.

JOs receive monthly compensation of almost P9,000.

“As we all know atoang challenge for the last two years health mangyud nakahibaw gyud ta unsa ka busy atoang BHNW with the activation of our respective BHERTS, contact tracing and everything,” said Manatad.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz said what was agreed will be forwarded to Mayor Jonas Cortes for approval.

“Atoang ipacommute og pila ang kinahanglanon (budget) and then we will lobby it with the Mayor, I think the Mayor will understand during the last two years kung unsa inyong trabaho,” said Ruiz.

There are around 137 BHNWs in Mandaue City’s 27 barangays. /rcg

