Have a Hoppy Easter at bai Hotel Cebu this Easter Sunday

This Easter Sunday, get ready for an egg-citing adventure as bai Hotel Cebu brings you Hoppy Easter this 17 April 2022. An afternoon of treats, fun, and eats awaits.

Celebrate your Easter merriments at CAFÉ bai. Indulge in a special Easter Sunday buffet such as meaty carvings, fresh seafood, and other delicious grubs that are perfect for friends and family. The lunch and dinner buffet is priced at Php 1,488 nett per person.

Kids will have the egg-venture they’ve been waiting for as bai Hotel Cebu launches its Easter Eggstravaganza, a first since the pandemic started. From your traditional easter egg hunting to other Easter activities such as musical performances, games, magic shows, and other interactive activities are lined up for a fun-filled afternoon.

For only Php 888 nett per person inclusive of Easter Activities and Lunch buffet at CAFÉ bai; Php 500 nett Easter Activities only. Inclusions are Easter kits, Easter Egg Hunt, cookies and cupcake decorating, a magic show, a balloonist, a bunny mascot, and egg painting. Plus, the first 50 kids to arrive gets a limited Easter surprise from the Easter Bunny.

Let your young ones dress up as the Easter Bunny and get the chance to win exclusive prizes. One winner for male and female will be chosen for the best Easter Bunny costume.

Easter Eggstravaganza will be held at Sikatuna 1 and 2 located at the 3rd floor of bai Hotel Cebu from 1 PM to 3 PM on 17 April 2022.

For ticket reservations and table reservations, you can contact bai Hotel Cebu at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL