Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu to attend Miss Universe PH 2022

CEBU, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is one of the guests for this year’s Miss Universe Phillippines coronation night, the pageant’s organization announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“A #UniquelyBeautiful historic event in the making! Miss Universe 2021 @harnaazsandhu_03 is one of our very special guests for the Miss Universe 2022 Finals on April 30, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!

The @TheMissUniversePH Organization would like to thank Mr. @lcsluischavitsingson and Ms. @arch_richellesingson for making this possible. The whole country is excited to welcome our Miss Universe flying on Air Beauty One,” the MUPH organization said on its Facebook post.

Three of the former Miss Universe winners including Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and our very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, will also grace the pageant as they will host its coronation night.

All four Cebu bets made it to the Top 32 of the pageant. Among the 32 were Cebu City’s Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, Cebu Province’s Lou Dominique Piczon, Lapu-Lapu City’s Sashi Chiesa, and Mandaue City’s Isabel Dalag Luche.

Cebuana beauty and reigning Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is set to crown her successor on April 30, 2022, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

